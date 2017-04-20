Benton council meeting rescheduled

The Benton City Council was originally scheduled to meet on Monday for a regular council meeting. The meeting has been rescheduled to take place on Monday, May 1 out of respect for longtime Alderman Charles Cunningham who died recently.

"Out of respect to Alderman Cunningham, and under Resolution 1 of 2017, it has been determined the business on the agenda for the City Council Meeting Monday night is insufficient and therefore we are rescheduling the meeting to Monday, May 1, 2017," according to an email sent by Tina Coston, executive assistant to the mayor.

Alderman Jerry Ponder responded to this announcement via email.

"I very much appreciate that and believe it to be completely appropriate," he wrote.

The meeting on May 1 will begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall following an agenda session at 6:45 p.m.

Both meetings are open to the public.