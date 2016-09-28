Benton department receives $315,000 grant

The Benton Parks and Recreation Department recently received a $315,000 grant through the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department for a trail project.

Under the Transportation Alternatives Program, cities across the state received funding for projects such as sidewalks, bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian and bicycle signals, lighting and other safety-related infrastructure.

Benton employees plan to use the funding they received for a project at Riverside Park.

"With this and the first round of grant funds that we were awarded last year ($150,000), we will have close to five miles of trails at Riverside Park," said John Eckart, director of the Parks and Recreation Department. "This includes one mile at Sunset Lake. Eighty percent of the costs will be covered by grant funds. This is a great start to what we would like to accomplish long term."