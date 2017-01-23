Benton Fidelity customers experiencing outage after line cut
Josh Briggs
Monday, January 23, 2017
BENTON
According to a spokesperson for Fidelity Communications, the entire coverage area of Benton is currently experiencing a disruption in cable and internet service due to a cut power line.
An individual was trimming trees when the line was accidentally clipped, causing the outage.
Crews are currently working to repair the area, but no timetable has been set the outage to be resolved.
