Benton graduate lands big internship at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — Saline County residents calling U.S. Sen. John Boozman’s Washington, D.C., office may hear a familiar voice at the other end of the line. Lee Richardson, a 2010 graduate of Benton High School, participated in Boozman’s Congressional Fall Internship Program in Washington, D.C.

During his time in the nation’s capital, Richardson attended committee hearings and legislative briefings, worked with congressional staff on various state and federal projects, provided constituent services to Arkansans, attended lectures from a variety of speakers and gave tours of the U.S Capitol.

Richardson said he enjoyed this experience, “Senator Boozman and his staff welcomed me into the office with open arms and quickly made me feel at home. Raised in a southern household in Arkansas, you learn the value of southern hospitality and that is what this office has brought to Washington, D.C.,” Richardson said.

Whether it is constituents, business people or other Hill staffers visiting the office, each one is treated the same — with open arms and respect,” Richardson added.

Senator Boozman and his staff take great joy in communicating with constituents back home and that has been instilled in me,” Richardson said. “It is amazing how many different constituents I get to speak with on a daily basis,” he added. “They have all different types of questions and concerns and appreciate our being able to help them with their requests,” Richardson said.

He encouraged Arkansans to reach out to the senator’s office whether it be through email or over the phone. “Sen. Boozman and his staff truly love the state of Arkansas and I love my state dearly,” Richardson said.” That has been the biggest blessing to me — to be able to represent my home alongside people that also love my home,” Richardson said.

Boozman commended Richardson for his work in his office. “Lee has been a tremendous help to the people of Arkansas during his time in Washington. I appreciate his enthusiasm, his knowledge, his dedication to serving Arkansans and his being an ambassador for our office,” he said.

