Benton hangs on, upsets Jonesboro in Round 2

Coming in as the underdog, Benton proved otherwise as it walked away from its Round 2 match with Jonesboro with a victory in a thrilling 56-52 final.

Benton scored with under a minute left to play, but had to hold off the Hurricane late.

Jonesboro drove deep into Panthers territory with 12 seconds left, but could not punch it in as Benton came out on top.

The victory will set Benton up for a Thanksgiving Day practice for the third straight year as it prepares for a possible trip to the 6A state finals in the semifinals next week at Russellville.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Benton fell to Russellville in Week 4. The Cyclones beat West Memphis 34-7 on Friday.