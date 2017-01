Saline County basketball teams return to action tonight after Friday’s games were postponed due to inclement weather. Benton plays host to Mills with girls action starting at 6 p.m.; Bryant takes on Catholic and Mount St. Mary’s on the road at 6 p.m.; Bauxite travels to Lonoke beginning at 6 p.m.; and Harmony Grove hosts Bismarck, also at 6 p.m.