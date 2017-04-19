Benton kindergarten & preschool registration set for Thursday and Friday

The Benton School District will be hosting kindergarten and preschool registration from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on April 20 and 21.

All children who will be 5 years old on or before August 1, 2017, are eligible to attend public school kindergarten. Parents should register their children at the school the children will be attending.

Preschool registration will take place at Howard Perrin Elementary School and Ringgold Elementary School for qualified children who will be 4 years old on or before August 1, 2017.

Parents should bring the following items to the registration event: a proof of birth, Social Security Administration card, a current immunization record or physical and proof of residence and real estate assessment.

Items that can serve as a proof of birth are a birth certificate, passport, baptismal certificate with a date of birth, affidavit with date and place of birth and U.S. military identification.

Parents who are registering their children for preschool are also required to bring a proof of income for the parent or guardian.

The following schools are located within the Benton School District:

•Caldwell Elementary School 1800 W. Sevier Street 501-778-4444.

•Howard Perrin Elementary School 1201 Smithers Drive 501-778-7411.

•Angie Grant Elementary School 1124 Hoover Street 501-778-3300.

•Ringgold Elementary School 536 River Street 501-778-3500.