Benton man arrested for allegedly abusing family member

A Benton man is facing an abuse charge after officers and firefighters located a member of his family living in unhealthy conditions.

Robert Howard, 60, who also is a registered sex offender, is facing a charge of criminal penalties for abuse of an endangered or impaired person, according to Matt Burks, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department.

Thursday afternoon, officers responded to Denton Street after a Benton firefighter reported he was concerned about a person's welfare because of the living conditions inside the home.

"I attempted to make entry into the residence, however, I was unable to fully enter due to the lack of space in the living room," the officer wrote in the Benton Police Department report.

Howard's family member was sitting in a recliner in the living room and was reportedly "covered in her own feces and urine."

The officer also noted that all of the rooms in the house, other than a small portion of the living room, were inaccessible "due to mounds of trash, clothes and other clutter that had been there for a long time."

When asked about the conditions, Howard told the officer that "he was aware of the clutter blocking the house and said that he had a bad habit of putting off cleaning which just'snowballed until the point it was at."

He also told the officer that the last time he changed the victim's pants was "last Monday."

Howard added that there also are seven cats in the home.

When the litter box filled, the cats "began defecating throughout the residence. Instead of picking up after the cats, he would cover their messes in newspaper," the report stated.

When the victim was taken to Saline Memorial Hospital to receive treatment, medical staff said "she was not coherent and described her condition as critical."

The victim's urine was described as "brown in a nonliquid, gelatin-like state."

The medical staff also informed officers that they had "to cut her socks off of her because they were crusted over and formed to her foot. They also said that there was a sore on her lower back that they had to pick maggots out of," according to the report.

A neighbor reportedly told police that "the living conditions inside the residence have been like that for at least a couple of years," according to the report.

The neighbor, at times, brought plates back to her home to wash so the victim "could have something clean to eat on."

Information about the victim's condition and the condition of the home was sent to Arkansas Adult Protective Services.

The Benton Code Enforcement Department is recommending the home be condemned, according to the report.

On the Benton Police Department website, Howard is listed as a Level 2 sex offender. Howard was convicted of second-degree sexual assault after he engaged in sexual contact with two female juveniles.