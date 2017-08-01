Benton man pleads guilty in shooting case, sentenced to 20 years

A Benton man pleaded guilty Monday to multiple charges stemming from a 2016 shooting in the Ralph Bunche Neighborhood.

Jonathon Cox, 26, was sentenced to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction, followed by a 10-year suspended imposition of sentence, after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

His hearing was held before Saline County Circuit Judge Gary Arnold.

The shooting occurred July 14, 2016, near basketball courts in the community.

According to a report from Saline County Prosecutor Ken Casady, several individuals were gathered nearby shooting fireworks. Records show that while the fireworks were being shot, a vehicle pulled into the area and Cox exited and began shooting a rifle toward the group. Approximately 18 people were present during the incident.

No one was injured.

