Benton PD adds two K9s

Two new K9 officers have joined the Benton Police Department force.

Rocko, an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois, has been partnered with Officer Andrew Stovall and Sam, a 22-month-old Belgian Malinois, has been partnered with Lt. Brian Bigelow.

Both officers have prior experience as K9 handlers.

The K9s were recently transferred from Guadalajara, Mexico and then received training through the Little Rock K9 Academy.

At the academy, the dogs and their handlers received training in narcotics detection and police patrol operations, which consists of handler protection, suspect apprehension, building and area search as well as tracking.

Both K9s have been assigned to the patrol division and the Benton Interstate Criminal Enforcement Patrol team.

