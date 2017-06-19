Benton police, schools honored today for lifesaving effort

The Benton Police Communication Department and Benton School District will be recognized during today's school board meeting for their quick response to emergencies in using the Rave Panic Button, according to Matt Burks, spokesman for BNPD.

The Rave Panic Button provides rapid and accurate communication between school staff and 911 during emergencies, Burks said.

JP French, state director for Rave Panic Button, will be on hand at today's meeting to present dispatchers Adelia Cooper and Tony Donaldson with the Rave SmartSave Award.

The award is given to dispatchers and community partners for exceptional work and dedication in response to emergency situations, Burks added.

Kevin Chastain, organization administrator for the district's Rave Panic Button Facility Profile, also will be honored during the meeting.

"He is being honored for diligently building the school's facility profile by updating emergency contacts, floor plans and ensuring all school property is properly geofenced," Burks said.

The honors stem from a March 8 emergency call at the Benton Panthers baseball complex.

Freshman Grant Steed collapsed and was not breathing during practice.

Emergency personnel was able to revive the teen and transport him to Saline Memorial Hospital.

Today's meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the district's professional development center located on the high school campus. All meetings are open to the public.

For more information, see today's issue of The Saline Courier.