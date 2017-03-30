Benton routs after spring break

The Benton Panthers remained undefeated on the season with early-week victories over the White Hall Bulldogs on the road Monday and Pine Bluff Zebras at Panthers Stadium in Benton in district play. Benton beat the Bulldogs 8-1 before routing the Zebras 9-0.

“We started sluggish due to coming off the break but finished very well,” Benton Coach Bobby Winn said of the White Hall victory.”

Senior Matt Warrick and sophomore Garrett Bosley scored two goals apiece against White Hall, while Bosley also dished out two assists.

Benton 13,

White Hall 0

The Lady Panthers also came away with a big rout on Monday after spring break against the White Hall Lady Bulldogs, scoring 10 goals in the first half on their way to a 13-0 shellacking to get to even on the season at 5-5 overall, 3-0 in district play.

It was sophomore Kinley Ritter who shined as she scored three goals and had three assists for nine total points on the day. Sophomore Annah Kate Smith also scored three goals and added an assist, and sophomore Emily Smith scored two goals with an assist.