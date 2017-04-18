Benton shuts out Mills for 7th in a row

The Benton Lady Panthers scored seven goals in the first half on their way to a 9-0 shutout of the Mills Lady Comets Monday in Little Rock. The Lady Panthers are on a roll as it’s their seventh straight victory to improve them to 9-5 overall, 6-0 in district action.

“We wanted to control the tempo and play patient, and we did that,” Benton Coach Jason Gentry said.

Senior captain Abby Walker, sophomore forward Annah Kate Smith and sophomore Julia Dick all scored two goals apiece in the rout with Dick adding two assists.

Panthers 12, Comets 2

The Benton Panthers won their third straight match and picked up their 10th win of the season with a 12-2 rout of the Mills Comets on the road Monday in Little Rock. Benton stands at 10-1-1 overall and 8-0 in district play.

Senior Matt Warrick scored three goals, sophomore Garrett Bosley had four and senior Will Guerra added two. Senior Aaron Norris and junior Breck Rambo both added goals as well.