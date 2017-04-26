Benton soccer sweeps

The Benton Panthers won their sixth straight game with a 4-1 victory over the 6A El Dorado Wildcats Tuesday in El Dorado to improve to 13-1-1 on the season and are 10-0 in the 6A/5A District 5 league. The win is big going to the 6A West Conference seedings, which will be determined today.

“This was going to be a big challenge playing on the road on a wide field and facing a tough opponent on Senior Night,” Benton Coach Bobby Winn said. “We possibly played our best soccer to point this season. We possessed the ball exceptionally well, played sound on defense and came away with a great win.”

Benton 5, El Dorado 1

The Benton Lady Panthers soccer team made it 10 straight wins on Tuesday when they defeated the El Dorado Lady Wildcats on the road, with the 6A victory looking good for seeding for the 6A West Conference Tournament, in which the top four teams will host. Seeding will be determined today as the Lady Panthers improve to 12-5 overall, standing at 8-0 in district play.

Benton took a 2-0 lead in the first half when sophomore forward Madison McVey scored from assist by freshman Izzy Arnold, who then assisted sophomore Hattie Mahoney on a goal for the 2-goal lead. El Doraod scored late in the first half, but that would be it as junior captain goalkeeper Jayme Selph had a heck of a day at the net.