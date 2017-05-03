Benton Street Department to help clean up storm debris

After a recent storm hit Saline County, the Benton Street Department has decided to expand its annual spring cleanup to include a special storm cleanup project.

Limbs, branches, leaves and other yard debris will be the only items that will be picked up. These items should be placed without bags beside the street.

Limbs can be up to three inches in diameter.

To participate in this event, residents should call the street department at 501-776-5990 between May 8 and 12.

Pickup will begin on May 15.