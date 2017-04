The Benton Lady Panthers played host to two opponents Tuesday, defeating Pine Bluff 10-1 before sweeping Mills by a combined 27-0 in a doubleheader for Senior Night.

Benton bashed out 13 hits against Pine Bluff, while ace Emme Edmondson allowed only one knock to the Lady Zebras.

Edmondson threw a complete game one-hitter, striking out 12 in the win.