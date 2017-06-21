Benton teachers tackle three marathons in three days

Two Benton School District teachers have set a goal to visit each state, but they want to do more than just view the landmarks.

Misty Woolf and Sheri Shilling plan to run a marathon in each of the 50 states as part of the 50 States Marathon Club. Before they are eligible to join the club, they must run marathons in 10 states.

The two teachers checked off three states when they completed the Bear Lake Trifecta race earlier this month.

The event, which took place over three days, included running a marathon in Idaho, Wyoming and Utah.

Both women said the race was challenging, but found the scenery to be beautiful.

The women had to adjust to running at an altitude of about 6,000 feet and running on trails.

At one point, they had to run three miles uphill, Woolf said.

Both teachers said they look forward to running marathons across the country because they given them the opportunity to meet new people and see new things.

One person the teachers met while running the three marathons was a 70-year-old man who has run 100 marathons, Shilling said.

The teachers have signed up to run the Mother Road Marathon together in October. They will begin the race in Oklahoma and then run through Kansas and Missouri, making them more eligible to join the 50 States Marathon Club.