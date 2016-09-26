Benton Utilities marks 100 years of service

Officials of Benton Utilities are planning events to in celebration of its 100th year of service to customers in the city of Benton.

n keeping with the observance, an old-fashioned ice cream social will be held during the annual Old-Fashioned Day festival on the Saline County Courthouse Square in Downtown Benton on Saturday, Oct. 8. The social is set from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Benton Utilities invites customers to attend this event. Spokesperson Mollie Wright said, “We will have a large tent erected on Main Street with tables and chairs set up to encourage customers to sit and visit for a time. We will be serving ice cream and water to those in attendance.”

