Benton woman killed in Arkansas 35 accident

A two-vehicle accident near Kidd Street on Arkansas 35 on Saturday in Benton claimed the life of a 34-year-old woman and injured six others, according to the Benton Police Department.

Brenna Nickelson, of Benton, died after being transported to Saline Memorial Hospital following the accident.

Five juveniles and an adult were transported to a Little Rock hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is still ongoing.