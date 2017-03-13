BHS officials release name of baseball player who collapsed

Benton High School officials have released the name of the athlete who collapsed during practice last week.

Grant Steed, a freshman baseball player for the Benton Panthers, was hospitalized Wednesday.

In a release from the school district, the Steed family wishes to give a special thank you to Coach Garrett Parker, Coach Rusty Davis and Athletic Trainer T.J. White "for their quick action with CPR and AED. Without them, Grant would not be with us today. Also, we want to thank the Benton Fire Department, Saline Memorial Hospital and their ambulance service, Dr. Michael Pafford and all the others that played a role in saving Grant's life."

Steed is still hospitalized at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock in critical condition.

See Tuesday's issue of The Saline Courier for more information.