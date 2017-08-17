Bingo event planned tonight at Benton Event Center

Benton Area Chamber of Commerce will be giving away $5,800 in cash prizes during the bingo starting at 6 p.m. today at the Benton Event Center.

Doors open at 5 p.m.

So far the chamber has sold 350 tickets, but Amy McCormick, director of events for the chamber, said plenty more are still available. Tickets can be purchased for $20 at the chamber until 4:30 p.m. or for $25 at the door.

Tickets include one card for the first 16 games. Additional cards for those games will be $1 each. Games 17-20 will be bonus games with increased prizes. Cards for each of those games will be $2 each.

Due to laws prohibiting anyone under the age of 18 from participating in charitable bingo from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, no one under the age of 18 will be permitted to attend the event.

The evening will include food concessions, a cash raffle and a cash bar.

Part of the proceeds from the event will go toward the Benton Chamber Scholarship Fund. Graduating seniors from schools who are chamber members will be eligible to apply for scholarships. Eligible schools are Benton, Bauxite, Harmony Grove,

Glen Rose and Sheridan. Interested students should contact their school counselors to learn more about the scholarships.

Sponsors for the evening will be Abe’s Old Feed House, Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union, Bank of the Ozarks, Datamax, Dignity Memorial, First Electric Cooperative, Four Seasons Assisted Living, The Law Office of Paul D. White, P.A.,

McCauley Services, McFarland Eye Care, The Manor Senior Living Community, Terracon, Saline Courier, Veterans of Foreign Wars Raymond McGill Post 2256, Alcoa Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center, Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors,

Evergreen Living Center at Stagecoach, Hurricane Creek Federal Credit Union, MedExpress Urgent Care and Your Ad Team.

McCormick said the chamber wanted to hold the bingo as a fun event where people can get together and relax.

“Its going to be a lot of fun and a lot of cash will be given away,” McCormick said.