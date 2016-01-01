B.Jaxx shutting doors after decade of business

A company that has called Saline County home for the past decade will soon be closing its doors.

Via Facebook post, B.Jaxx announced Tuesday it is going out of business,

The luggage and purse retail location is located at 19927 I-30 South in Benton.

The following message was posted on the store's Facebook page Tuesday:

"With a heavy heart after 10 years in Saline county we will be closing our doors. I can't stress enough how important it is to shop local. When you do, you are putting food on the table to those in your community, not buying another vacation home for a big wig CEO.

We have had the best customers and appreciate your business over the years. We do not have an exact closing date. Store wide everything is 25 percent off, excluding luggage."

The business announced Sept. 9 that it would be holding a storewide sale, but did not hint that it would soon be closing.

For more information, call 776-4326.