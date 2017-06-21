Black Sox blast Oilers

The Bryant Black Sox senior American Legion team dominated a doubleheader Tuesday in Bryant at Hornets Field. The Black Sox swept the El Dorado Oilers 17-0 and 13-2 for the 30-2 run margin to improve to 14-4 on the season.

In Game 1, it was all about big innings for Bryant as the Black Sox put up a 6-spot in the bottom of the first to jump on the Oilers. Leadoff Seth Tucker and No. 2 batter Jake East walked to set the table. A passed ball moved the runners up before Aaron Orender’s single plated both for the early 2-0 lead. Logan Chambers followed with an RBI double, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Alex Shurtleff’s single.

Scott Schmidt, who went 3 for 4 with four RBIs on the day, singled in Shurtleff and the Black Sox finished their scoring in the first when Cade Drennan’s sacrifice fly scored Brandon Hoover, who walked, for the 6-0 lead after one.

Bryant added three more runs in the second inning on Chambers’ RBI ground out, Shurtleff’s sacrifice fly and Schmidt’s RBI single for the 9-0 lead before breaking the game wide open in the fourth with eight runs.