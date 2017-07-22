Black Sox rout Mountain Home in 1st round

The Bryant Black Sox senior American Legion team put up nine runs in the bottom of the first inning on their way to a 17-0 shellacking over Mountain Home in the first round of the Senior American Legion Tournament Friday at Warrior Field in Conway.

It was a no-doubter for the Black Sox as they came out hitting on all cylinders. After Bryant starting pitcher Aaron Orender set the top of the first down in order, Black Sox leadoff man Logan Allen doubled to start the bottom of the inning and switched places with Jake East when he hit an RBI double to left field. East would scored the next at-bat as Seth Tucker singled him in for the 2-0 lead.

Dylan Hurt followed with an RBI triple and Alex Shurtleff doubled in Hurt for the 4-0 advantage before Matthew Sandidge walked to put runners at first and second.

Scott Schmidt would pop out for the first out of the inning before Sandidge stole second, Shurtleff scored on an error and Myers Buck singled in Sandidge for the 6-0 lead. After a fly out for the second out, the Black Sox turned the lineup over as Allen was hit by a pitch and East came through with his second RBI double of the inning to put Bryant up 7-0. Tucker finished the scoring in the inning with a 2-run single to left for his third RBI of the inning. Both Tucker and East had two hits in the inning.