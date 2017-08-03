Black Sox top Tennessee

The Bryant Black Sox have completed the first step on their quest to the 2017 American Legion World Series appearance. On Wednesday, the Black Sox defeated the Tennessee American Legion champion Columbia Post 19 9-6 in the Mid-South Regional at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium in New Orleans to advance to today’s game against the Louisiana champion Laplace Post 383, which defeated the Kansas champs 13-1 on Wednesday. First pitch is schedule for 4:30 p.m.

“We’ve got one under our belt,” Black Sox Coach Darren Hurt said. “In the one inning, we had several big hits, two-out hits. Dylan (Hurt) had a big day and Scotty (Schmidt) had three hits.”

That one inning was the top of the sixth. With the score tied 2-2 after five, the Black Sox broke off for seven runs to ultimately put the game out of reach for Tennessee.