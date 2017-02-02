Blaze destroys home, 5 acres; Go Fund Me accounts now active

After 24 years of living in the same house on Bland Loop, a Saline County family is now searching for clues as to what caused a fire Tuesday that destroyed its two-story home and five acres of land.

Dave French, owner of French Heating and Air, said his neighbor called him about 3:30 p.m. and said smoke could be seen coming from the area of his home.

Rushing home, French beat responding fire departments, only to find his home fully engulfed in flames.

“In the blink of an eye you can lose everything,” French said. “I have lived here for 24 years and you can sure accumulate some stuff. You don’t realize what you have until it is taken away.”

Fire departments began arriving at the scene around 4:15 p.m., but were unable to salvage any part of the 6,000-square-foot home.

Officials with Salem Volunteer Fire Department said crews from eight fire agencies responded and fought flames for nearly three hours, including a major grass fire that spanned five acres around the home.

Along with the structure, French also lost his work van that was parked in the three-car garage at the time.

“My work van burned up with all of my tools in it, and everything I needed to make a living is gone,” French said.

French built the home himself in 1993 at a cost of about $150,000. He said Wednesday that the total value of property lost could eclipse $1 million.

Two Go Fund Me accounts have been set up to help assist French and his family with the loss.

Living in the home were French, his girlfriend, Jenny Beaty, and her two children, Gunter Beaty and Gabby Beaty.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/french-family-fire, or www.gofundme.com/beaty-family-house-fire-fund.