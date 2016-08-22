BNPD mourns loss of 2nd K-9 officer; cause unknown at this time

The Benton Police Department and city personnel are mourning the loss of K-9 Officer Ares.

According to a report from BNPD, Ares died Friday. No foul play is expected, but Ares was transported to the Arkansas Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Little Rock for a necropsy and further investigation into the cause of death.

Matt Burks, spokesman for BNPD, said Ares was being treated with a heartworm preventative, but was diagnosed with heartworms in 2015 and had been cleared to return to full duty several months ago.

Ares is the second Benton K-9 officer to die this year. Honor, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, died June 17 and also was being continuously treated for heartworms at the time of his death.

A final report showed Honor died due to a pulmonary embolism.

