BNPD seeks help in locating missing teen

The Benton Police Department is seeking the public's help in located a missing 15-year-old.

Nichole Ann Forrester, of Benton, was last seen at about 3 a.m. Sunday, June 4, in the 600 block of Gertrude.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs about 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of Nichole, please contact the Benton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 501-776-5947 or 501-315-TIPS. Individuals also may send us anonymous information to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the text or go to www.crimereports.com. A crime tip also can be submitted via the official Benton Police Department app found on iTunes and Google Play.