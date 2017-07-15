Boil order issued in Benton

According to Benton Utilities, a boil order has been issued for a portion of Benton.

The areas included in the order are King Road, Tyler and Enwood.

The notice was issued due to a leak discovered in a 12-inch water main. Crews worked about 12 hours to make the necessary repairs.

"The water supply to several residences was interrupted for most of this time while the Benton Utilities Water Distribution Personnel made the necessary repairs, and this service interruption requires the water department to issue a precautionary boil order per Arkansas Department of Health regulations," stated a post to Benton Utilities Facebook page.

The state health department requires the order due to the possibility of contaminated water entering the distribution system as the result of the line compromise and complete loss of normal system pressure in the affected areas.

Under the order, all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.

This notice will be lifted by the Arkansas Department of Health when one set of bacteriological samples indicates that the water is free of bacterial contamination, and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system.

For questions regarding this matter, call 501-776-5942 for information.