Boil order remains in place for portion of Haskell
By:
Josh Briggs
Tuesday, June 27, 2017
HASKELL
A boil order issued at 9:50 a.m. Monday remains in place for a portion of Haskell near intersection of Creek Road and Odessa Street, according to the Arkansas Department Health.
Due to a main break, about 30 customers are effected and asked to take proper action before using water to cook or drink.
Water that is to be used for drinking or preparing food must be boiled about 1 minute before use.
Category: