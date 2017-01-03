Boys and Girls Clubs closes following threat to Benton schools

Due to a threat against the Benton School District sent via email today, the Boys and Girls Club of Saline County also will be closed for the rest of the day and will resume normal operation Wednesday.

The threat was received around 10:30 a.m., prompting district officials to evacuate all school personnel for the day. Some teachers and staff returned a day early in preparation for the resuming of the school term.

Students, teachers and other staff are not scheduled to return from holiday break until Wednesday.

Officials said school will be back open as planned, as of now.

The Benton Police Department is investigating the alleged threat.