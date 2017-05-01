BPD: Bethel teacher failed breath test, arrested at school

A Bethel Middle School teacher arrested Friday failed a breath test registered at 0.288 while on school grounds, according to a police report from the Bryant Police Department.

Melisa Dillard faces charges of public intoxication after officers were dispatched to the middle school after requests for someone to check on her.

Officers made contact with the school's principal before speaking with Dillard, who was in her classroom at the time.

Students told teachers that Dillard had fallen out of her chair earlier in the day and that someone needed to check on her.

During the course of the conversation with officers, Dillard told police she had taken three pills, but could not remember the name, but said they were for her nerves and that her doctor had prescribed them.

Officers determined the medication to be Gabapentin.

Officers asked Dillard if she had been drinking after smelling an odor of intoxicants on her and that's when she became "emotional" and said she had gone to a liquor store in Salem during her prep period and bought a bottle of wine.

She said she had drank some of it and that the rest was in her vehicle.

Dillard was booked into the Saline County Detention Center at 11:28 p.m. Friday and released around 1 p.m. Saturday.

See Tuesday's issue of The Saline Courier for more information regarding this case.