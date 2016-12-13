BREAKING: Authorities searching for escaped SC inmate; schools on lockdown

According to Lt. Jeff Silk, spokesperson for the Saline County Sheriff's Office, authorities are currently searching for an escaped inmate.

Silk confirmed the inmate to be Joseph Smith, 25, of Fordyce.

Smith was on a work detail in the area of the Saline County Detention Center when he walked away and was last seen in the area of the Ralph Bunche Community, Silk said.

He is a 5 feet, 10 inch white man with brown hair and blue eyes, according to the alert. He was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit.

According to Benton Police Department, schools in the Benton School District have been placed on lockdown as a precaution.

According to the SCSO inmate roster, Smith was jailed at 8:22 p.m. Nov. 23 on a charge of failure to appear. He is being held on a $250 bond.

His next court date is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 12.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.