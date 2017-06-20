BREAKING: Body found, drowning victim indentified

According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, the body of a drowning victim has been located in a blue hole near Mount Olive Road.

Lt. JP Massiet confirmed to The Saline Courier that the body of Chance Armstrong, 18, of Benton, was recovered from the blue hole around 5:55 p.m. Tuesday.

SCSO has ruled the events a swimming accident.

SCSO Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating, however, there is no eveidence that indicates anything more than an accident, according to SCSO.

Divers and SONAR teams were used to locate Armstrong's body, which was about 30 feet deep in the hole, Massiet said.

Massiet added that the temperature of the body and water current contirbuted to the amount of time it took to locate Armstrong.

Recovery personnel began searching for Armstrong at 4:30 p.m. Monday after deputies were dispatched to the 3400 block of Mount Olive Road in Bauxite in reference to a drowning incident in the area.

SCSO Lt. Daniel Dodson said Monday that a group of individuals who were illegally swimming in the hole told deputies that Armstrong jumped from a high cliff and never resurfaced after entering the water.

"They said they were hollering for him not to jump," Dodson said.

Recovery efforts were suspended about 8:30 p.m. Monday and resumed at 7 Tuesday morning.

Assisting SCSO were Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the Benton Fire Departmnet and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

See Wednesday's issue of The Saline Courier for more information.