BREAKING: Boil order issued for parts of Benton, entire city of Bauxite

A boil order has been issued for a number of customers of Benton Utilities and residents of Bauxite.

Benton Utilities spokesperson Mollie Wright said customers in the following areas are affected by the order: On Gattin Road. everything east of South Shady Lane; Aaronfield Road; North Summit Road; Siddell Road; Spears Road; Ponderosa Road;

Fernwood; Faye Circle; Winterlake Drive; Winterbrook Drive; Gattinwood subdivision; Madison Village subdivision; Aaronfield subdivision; Autumn Ridge subdivision; Fitzhugh subdivision; Leawood subdivision; and Winfield subdivision.

Wright explained what led to the boil order.

“On Tuesday a leak was discovered on a connection involving a 6-inch water main and a 10-inch main,” she said.

“The crew opted to work overnight to make the necessary repairs. However, when they started digging, they discovered that the pipes were all totally encased in concrete, which made the necessary repairs take more time.”

Wright said the water supply to a number of residences was “interrupted for over three hours while the Benton Utilities Water Distribution Department made the necessary repairs, and this service interruption requires the water department to issue a precautionary boil order per Arkansas Department of Health Regulations when the water service was restored.”

She said the Health Department requires this order to be issued because of the possibility of contaminated water entering the distribution system as the result of the line compromise and complete loss of normal system pressure in specific areas.

When a boil order is in effect, all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. “All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice,” she added.

The boil order will be lifted by the Arkansas Department of Health when one set of bacteriological samples indicates the water is free of bacterial contamination, and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system, according to Wright.

“We are truly sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you,” she said.

Also, the entire city of Bauxite is under a boil order, effective immediately and until further notice.

Benton customers may call 776-5942 for additional information.