BREAKING: JDDC requests McCallister be suspended with pay

According to court documents filed Friday by the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission, a petition has been submitted to the Arkansas Supreme Court requesting that Saline County Circuit Court Judge Bobby McCallister be temporarily suspended with pay, effective immediately, until the completion of all pending disciplinary matters.

This request comes three days after McCallister was formally charged with four counts of felony failure to pay or file tax returns since 1995.

Hour prior to criminal charges being file, the JDDC announced it would be seeking disciplinary action against McCallister due to his alleged nonpayment of owed taxes.

On Thursday, McCallister was arrested by the Arkansas State Police and booked into the Saline County Detention Center. He was released 10 minutes later, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office inmate roster.

According to liens filed by the IRS in 2011, McCallister owes more than $104,000 in unpaid taxes.

