BREAKING: Jocelyn Cash chosen as Cunningham replacement; Council has to approve
By:
Josh Briggs
Thursday, June 22, 2017
BENTON
After interviewing seven candidates Thursday night, the Benton Personnel, Health and Safety Committee selected Jocelyn Cash to fill a city council vacantcy left by the passing of longtime Benton alderman Charles Cunningham.
The council still has to approve the appointment. A vote is scheduled for Monday, June 26, during the regularly set council meeting.
If approved, Cash will serve Ward 2 Position 1 on the council.
Nine interviews were planned Thursday, however, only seven candidates attended.
The announcement was made around 9:15 p.m. at the Benton Municipal Complex.
See Friday's issue of The Saline Courier for full details.
