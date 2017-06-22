BREAKING: Jocelyn Cash chosen as Cunningham replacement; Council has to approve

After interviewing seven candidates Thursday night, the Benton Personnel, Health and Safety Committee selected Jocelyn Cash to fill a city council vacantcy left by the passing of longtime Benton alderman Charles Cunningham.

The council still has to approve the appointment. A vote is scheduled for Monday, June 26, during the regularly set council meeting.

If approved, Cash will serve Ward 2 Position 1 on the council.

Nine interviews were planned Thursday, however, only seven candidates attended.

The announcement was made around 9:15 p.m. at the Benton Municipal Complex.

See Friday's issue of The Saline Courier for full details.