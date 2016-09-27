BREAKING: Man arrested in connection with Alcoa Road shooting

A Benton man is facing a battery charge after allegedly shooting a woman at an Alcoa Road residence.

Bradley Charles Clayton, 42, of Benton, was arrested and charged with domestic battery in connection with the incident that occurred around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was shot in the upper part of the leg, according to Benton police.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment and then released, said Matt Burks, spokesperson for the department.

Clayton will appear in Saline County District Court this morning for a bond amount to be set.