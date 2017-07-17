BREAKING: Man dies following incident at River Center

According to Saline County Coroner Kevin Cleghorn, a person was pronounced dead Monday at Saline Memorial Hospital following an incident at the River Center at Riverside Park in Benton.

Cleghorn confirmed to The Saline Courier that the death is being investigated by his office as a medical incident.

Little information is known about the victim at this time, but Cleghorn was able to confirm it is a male.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m.

More information will be released as it becomes available.