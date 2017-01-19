BREAKING: Officer cleared in December armed robbery shooting

A Benton Police Department officer responsible for shooting and killing and armed suspect during an attempted bank robbery in December has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Saline County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Prosecutor Ken Casady said today in a letter to Benton Police Chief Kirk Lane that Sgt. Ron Davidson justifiably shot and killed Joseph E. Turner Jr.,58, of Tull, on Dec. 2 during an armed robbery attempt at Simmons Bank on Military Road.

According to Rebecca Bush, Saline County chief prosecuting attorney, Davidson fired three shots during the incident, hitting Turner at least twice.

Davidson is a nine-year veteran of BNPD.

See Friday's issue of The Saline Courier for more information.