BREAKING: Officer cleared in shooting death of teen

Benton Police Officer Kyle Ellison has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing stemming from the Oct. 17 shooting death of 17-year-old Keagan Schweilke, according to Saline County Prosecutor Ken Casady.

In a letter sent to Benton Chief Kirk Lane, Casady said after reviewing the case file "the officer was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Keagan Schweikle."

See Friday's issue of The Saline Courier for new information regarding this case.