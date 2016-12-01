BREAKING: Officer involved in Oct. 7 deadly shooting cleared; name released

A Benton Police Department officer involved in the Oct. 7 shooting death of Thomas Burns has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, according to Saline County Prosecutor Ken Casady.

Casady announced today that Officer Cory Mize acted in justifiable self defense when he shot Burns in the torso after responding to a disturbance call in the 1400 block of Longview Street in Benton.

Burns died three days later.

