BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting leaves teen dead

A 17-year-old juvenile is dead following an officer-involved shooting, according to the Benton Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of River Oaks around 11:45 a.m. today in regards to a family disturbance involving a teenager possessing a handgun.

A number of officers responded and searched for the suspect who was later located in a wooded area.

Officers said the teen failed to obey commands to drop the weapon. Officers added that the juvenile pointed the handgun at officers, resulting in shots being fired. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The handgun was located at the scene, according to the report.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an on-going investigation.

This is the second BNPD officer-involved shooting resulting in the death of a suspect in the past two weeks.

Thomas Jeffrey Burns, 49, of Benton, was shot Oct. 7 in the 1400 block of Longview Street. Burns later died from his injuries at a Little Rock hospital.

See Tuesday's issue of The Saline Courier for more information.