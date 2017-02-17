BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting in Shannon Hills

According to reports, officers on scene of officer-involved shooting in Shannon Hills near Red Hawk and Falcon Crest. The shooting took place around 9:15 p.m.

The Shannon Hill police chief told the media that one of his officers was forced to fire his weapon at a home in the area.

The suspect was shot and has been transported to an area hospital, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Liz Chapman, spokesperson for the Arkansas State Police.

Also, it is reported that the officer suffered a minor injury during the altercation and has since been cleared.

The Arkansas State Police will be investigating the incident.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.