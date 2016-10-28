BREAKING: Police release name of officer involved in Oct. 17 shooting

The Benton Police Department has released the identity of the officer involved in an Oct. 17 shooting that left a local teenager dead.

Kyle Ellison, a K-9 officer and six-year employee of the department, was named as the officer, according to a release from BNPD.

Ellison is still on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and internal investigation.

