BREAKING: Police release name of officer involved in Oct. 17 shooting

Police release name of officer involved in Oct. 17 shooting
Josh Briggs
Friday, October 28, 2016
BENTON
The Benton Police Department has released the identity of the officer involved in an Oct. 17 shooting that left a local teenager dead.
Kyle Ellison, a K-9 officer and six-year employee of the department, was named as the officer, according to a release from BNPD.
Ellison is still on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and internal investigation.
