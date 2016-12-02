BREAKING: Robbery suspect killed Friday identified

At about 9:10 p.m. today, the Benton Police Department identified the suspect killed by an off-duty officer after attempting to rob Simmons Bank in Benton.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. today.

Joseph Edward Turner Jr., 58, of Grant County, was shot after police say he attempted to rob the Military Road bank at gunpoint.

The off-duty officer, who has not been named, intervened, eventually drawing his weapon before shooting Turner.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave as part of departmental policy.

