BREAKING: SCSO investigating death of toddler, infant; parents arrested

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a toddler and an infant, according to a report released Thursday.

At around 10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Highway 298 in reference to a missing pick-up truck with two children inside.

The vehicle was later located in a pond near the address.

Also, deputies were dispatched to a nearby fire department, along with emergency personnel, where the two children, ages 2 and 6 months, were located. Personnel immediately began treatment, however, both have since died.

The parents of the two victims, Jonathan Daniel Welborn, 30, and Brittany Hairston, 26, both of Benton, have been arrest and face charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class D felony.