BREAKING: Shooting on Alcoa Road leaves one injured; investigation on-going

One victim is suffering non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting at a residence on Alcoa Road in Benton, according to Matt Burks, spokesman for the Benton Police Department.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. today and the investigation is still on-going.

Burks added that there is no threat to the community and officers are currently conducting interviews as part of the investigation.

No one is in custody at this time, Burks said.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.