BREAKING: Suspect in critical condition following officer-involved shooting

According to the Benton Police Department, a suspect is in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting.

The incident occurred around 10:57 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Longview Drive after officers were dispatched to the area for a report of a man outside screaming.

According to officers, the man had been arguing with a woman, but the two were eventually separated.

Officers continued to patrol the area when they encountered the man once again. However, this time the man threatened the officers with a handgun, resulting in in shots being fired by an officer. The suspect was injured and transported via helicopter to a hospital in Little Rock.

A handgun believed to belong to the suspect was located in the area following the shooting,

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the on-going investigation.

BNPD said more details will be released as they become available.