BREAKING: Suspect injured in officer shooting dies

The suspect injured in Friday's officer-involved shooting has died, according to the Benton Police Department.

Thomas Jeffrey Burns, 49, of Benton, was pronounced dead today.

Burns was shot around 10:55 p.m. in the 1400 block of Longview Street in Benton.

According to a report from BNPD, officers responded to the area in reference to a call of a man screaming outside. Officers said they separated Burns and an unidentified woman after an argument.

Following the incident, an officer remained in the area for cautionary purposes when he came in contact with Burns a second time.

Police say that is when the suspect pointed a handgun at the officer.

Assistant Police Chief Scotty Hodges said Saturday that the officer fired his weapon after being threatened by the suspect.

Burns was MedFlighted to a Little Rock hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

